NCST to hold national research dissemination conference this month

Kadzamira

The National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) will hold the national research dissemination conference in Malawi capital, Lilongwe, from 25 January to 27 January 2022.

Speaking to reporters in Lilongwe, NCST Acting Director General Gift Kadzamira said the conference is a very critical activity for them, as an institution that has been tasked with a mandate to advise the Government and other stakeholders on all science and technology matters, in order to achieve a science and technology-led development.

At the conference, researchers will provide their research results after conducting studies for the past years.

“We will give them a platform to come and be able to present research results of their projects and these are researchers and innovators coming from different institutions in Malawi,” she said.

She added other stakeholders involved in the conference will be non-governmental organisations, government departments and agencies and the private sector.

According to Kadzamira, the conference intends to promote uptake of research results, provide a platform for researchers and innovators to showcase their work, promote collaboration, networking and partnerships among stakeholders, facilitate evidence-based policy decision making and promote knowledge exchange and transfer.

The conference also intends to provide a requisite platform for engagement and interaction between a cross-section of participants comprising policymakers from Government ministries, departments and Agencies (MDAs), researchers, academicians, NGOs, private sector, development partners, farmers and entrepreneurs among others.

In his remarks, Dr. Andrew Jamali who is research manager at National Planning Commission (NPC) said the national research dissemination conference is one of the important interventions in Malawi’s development space as the country seeks to realise the vision of an inclusively wealth and self-reliant nation.

He argued that, to develop, Malawi needs manufacturing which is rooted in science, technology and innovation.

“So this research dissemination conference is going to provide space where different experts will discuss the kind of research and innovation that have been provided in the space and then find out how best this can be actually scaled up.

“They are actually transforming the way we are doing in the country’s economy but also making things easier so that Malawi becomes as competitive as possible within the region towards our aspiration in developing this nation,” explained Jamali.

The conference will be held under the theme “Research, innovation and entrepreneurship the key drivers to an inclusively wealthy and industrialized nation”.

Follow us on Twitter: