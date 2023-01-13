Man jailed three years for wounding his father and sister

The Blantyre Central First Grade Magistrate’s court yesterday sentenced 26-year-old Yobu Mofia to 3 years in prison for mercilessly assaulting his father and sister after they confronted him for stealing his mother’s phone.

Sub Inspector Widson Nhlane, Public Relations Officer of Ndirande Police Station, said Yobu was found guilty of theft and unlawful wounding charges.

State prosecutor Sergeant Kennedy Dzumbira of Ndirande Police Station told the court that on November 8 2022 Yobu Mofia stole his mother’s cellphone valued at K15,000.

On November 12, his sister confronted him about the missing gadget but Yobu just started mercilessly assaulting the sister and who sustained injuries.

Later, the father joined to rescue the daughter but Yobu also turned against him and heavily assaulted the father.

The victims were taken to police and issued with medical report forms which led to Mofia’s arrest and recovery of the cellphone.

When he appeared before court, Yobu pleaded guilty to theft and unlawful wounding charges and requested the family members through the court to forgive him for the unruly behaviour saying he would not repeat the same.

But the State quickly came in and told the court that the victims wanted justice to prevail citing the degree of the injuries sustained and asked for the custodial sentence to deter would be offenders.

Satisfied with prosecutor’s submissions, Magistrate Mphalulo Fatch sentenced the convict to 12 months and 24 months imprisonment with hard labour for Theft and Unlawful wounding respectively. The sentences will run consecutively.

