Student commits suicide in Mzimba

A 17-year-old form four student identified as Martin Chiona has committed suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom using his own shirt in Mzimba in northern Malawi.

The incident occurred on Wednesday , January 11, 2023 at Luzi area in Traditional Authority Jalavikuba in Mzimba.

It is reported that Chiona who had been staying with his sister, on December 24, 2022 was left with siblings after his sister and brother in-law travelled to LiLongwe for holiday.

Taking advantage of their absence, Chiona took his brother In-law’s motorcycle without his consent and was involved in an accident which damaged some parts of it.

He later fled the area after he noticed that his guardians were informed about the incident.

On Monday January 9, 2022 Chiona came back to Luzi and went straight to his friend where he spent a night. The next day he was summoned back to his house and was assured that the issue would be solved amicably.

Unfortunately , he sneaked to the bathroom and hanged himself with his own T-shirt. He also left a suicide note in which he asked her sister’s forgiveness and also thanked his guardians for taking care of him since childhood.

Post-mortem conducted at Luzi Health Centre revealed that death was due to strangulation.

Meanwhile, this is second incident of suicide to be registered in the year 2023. Police in the district have since members of community to refrain from taking own lives whenever they have issues.

Chiona comes from Ilema village under Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa.

