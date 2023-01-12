Several people injured after bus tyre bursts

Several people have sustained injuries after the tyre of the bus they were travelling in burst this morning along the the M1 road in Mzimba district.

Jenda police officer in-charge Griedwick Mangazi said two people sustained serious injuries while 19 escaped with minor injuries.

According to Mangazi, the Post Coach bus was travelling from Lilongwe going to Karonga when the tyre burst. Following the incident, the bus swerved off the road and stopped in a ditch.

Mangazi said the two people who sustained serious injuries were taken to Mzimba Hospital while the other 19 were taken to Jenda Health Centre.

On January 3, a bus carrying Marymount Secondary School students was also involved in an accident in Mzimba.

One student died shortly after the accident while another student died at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe where she was taken to following the accident. The crash also left about 20 other students injured.

