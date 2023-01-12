Mighty Mukuru Wanderers part ways with Yamikani Chester

A day of drama, a day of transfers in the domestic football as Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have just announced that they have parted ways with playmaker Yamikani Chester following contractual disagreements between the two parties.

This follows a Facebook post from the player who announced the decision to resign from the club.

“Good afternoon dear people we all have choices and wishes at the end of the day I had a meeting 30 minutes ago with the team we have failed to agree the terms and conditions. I am free to join any team here or elsewhere. I will forever be grateful for the love and support we shared,” read the post.

According to a statement seen by Malawi24 and signed by the Wanderers official spokesman Clement Stambuli, the decision was made not to renew his contract which was coming to an end.

“The Board of Directors of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club would like to inform members of the general public and all stakeholders that we have agreed to part ways with Mr. Yamikani Chester whose contract was coming to an end. We have mutually agreed not to renew his contract. We are grateful for the contribution he has made to the company when he was our player. We wish him best of luck in his future footballing endeavors,” reads the statement.

In a related development, just hours after Silver Strikers announced the signing of striker Hassan Kajoke from Nyasa Big Bullets, the league champions have released a statement in which they have condemned their counterparts for flouting transfer procedures, claiming that the striker still has a running contract till March this year.

The People’s Team have since lodged a complaint to Football Association o Malawi ( FAM) on the issue.

