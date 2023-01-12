Mentally ill man found in Kamuzu Airport control centre

A man suspected to be mentally ill breached security at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe, Malawi this morning and gained access to the airport’s control centre which is at the top of the air traffic control tower.

Reports about the security breach emerged on social media this afternoon.

Malawian investigative journalist Golden Matonga says his sources at KIA have also confirmed the breach.

“Officials are reluctant to speak about the incident on record. My sources tell me to get into the final control centre which is on top the airport tower, one has to go through a door fitted with bio-metric security, climb several steps before arriving on another door,” Matonga tweeted.

Sources at Kamuzu International Airport have confirmed to me a truly bizarre, read security breach. A man believed to mentally ill, was found in the airport's most secure and sensitive place, the airport control tower this morning. @thecontinent_ @PlatformMalawi @FT @EFEafrica — Golden Matonga (@GoldenMatonga) January 12, 2023

Authorities are yet to comment about the breach which has raised questions about security at the airport, especially in the control centre which is supposed to be protected by security guards at all times.

“Someday, something major will happen and it will be because of such seemingly funny security lapses,” said one person.

KIA which was constructed in 1977 is the main airport in Malawi and handles flights to and from cities such as Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Blantyre and Harare.

