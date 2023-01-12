Mangochi man cuts himself on the neck

A 41-year-old man identified as Blessings Chekani has been admitted at Mulibwanji Community Hospital in Mangochi after cutting himself on the neck with a knife.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Amina Tepani Daudi confirmed the incident.

Chekani’s sister told police that Chekani separated with his wife and has been staying close to his sister’s compound.

On January 11 in the afternoon, he took a knife from his sister saying he would bring it later only to use the knife to cut his throat open.

“After few hours, his sister followed him to his house where she found him lying unconscious in a pool of blood oozing from a deep cut on his neck while the knife covered in blood was by his side,” said Daudi.

Daudi said Police officers visited the scene and took him to Mulibwanji Hospital after the incident adding that the intention of Chekani suicide’s attempt is not yet known.

She said Chekani is expected to answer charges of attempted suicide once discharged from the hospital.

