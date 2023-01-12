Driver earns 3 years for stealing money from boss’ bank account

A 42-year-old man identified as Rex Impossible has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for transferring K620,000 from his boss’ National Bank of Malawi account into his Mobile Airtel Money account in Blanytre.

This follows his conviction and ruling by the Blantyre Central Senior Resident Magistrate’s Euphrazia Moyo, on January 12, 2023.

The court through state prosecutor Constable Linda Mitole based at Ndirande Police Station heard that Rex Impossible was working as a driver for a woman for 7 years.

Having trust in the driver, the woman had been sending him to do banking transactions on her behalf plus revealing the pin code to him.

Mitole further told the presiding Magistrate that between May 2022 and early January 2022, Rex took advantage of accessing the boss’ pin code and transferred K620,000 into his Mobile Airtel money account through MO626.

When the victim checked her bank account, she discovered that someone made secret transactions.

Upon contacting the bank officials, it was discovered that the suspect was her driver.

Police, upon receipt of the complaint, arrested the driver and charged him with theft by Servant contrary to Section 286 as read with Section 278 of the Penal Code.

Appearing before court, he pleaded guilty and requested the court to be lenient with him saying, he was a first offender, adding that he has family obligations and dependents will suffer if given custodial sentence.

In her submission, state prosecutor Mitole, prayed for stiffer custodial punishment, saying that the convict planned and benefited from the evil act and that the employer suffered total loss since the money was not recovered.

The presiding Magistrate quashed the mitigation factors and concurred with the state hence sentencing him to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour, to act as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

The convict comes from Chilemba Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo District.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24