Two jailed in Zomba for attacking kabaza operator

The Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate Court on Monday sentenced two men identified as Brian Shaban Mamani, 35, and Davie Bonongwe, 36, to spend the next 3 years in jail for attacking a motorcycle taxi operator.

The court learnt through State Prosecutor Sub-Inspector Chimpazi Katukwana that the two committed the offence on the night of September 6, 2022 at Old Naisi turn off within the city of Zomba.

It is reported that on the particular night, Steve Mangani who is a motorcycle Kabaza operator, picked a customer to be dropped at Matawale location.

As they were passing at Mixed bar the customer requested Mangani to stop but due to speeding, he stopped at Old Naisi turn off.

After a short while, Mangani was approached by the two suspects, now convicts. One of them hit Mangani with a hammer on the right hand.

Mangani managed to escape the scene and later reported the matter to the police. Investigations were launched that led to the arrest of the two suspects who were also identified by the owner of the motorcycle.

Appearing before the court, both suspects denied the offence which led the state to parade 3 witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, both suspects prayed for the court to exercise leniency as they are bread winners to their family.

But in his submissions, State Prosecutor Sub-Inspector Katukwana prayed for a stiffer punishment as the actions of the convicts put the Kabaza business at risk which is a cheaper and reliable mode of transport to many. Katukwana further told the court that, there is a rise in similar offences in the district.

Passing the sentence , Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Bonongwe concurred with the state and slapped Brian Shaban Mamani and Davie Bonongwe to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Mamani hails from Mingu village Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba district while Bonongwe hails from Mbweso village, Traditional Authority Liwonde in Machinga.

