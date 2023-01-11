Clinician arrested for stealing gadgets at Kamuzu Central Hospital

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a a clinician identified as Alinafe Likagwa for stealing electronic gadgets at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Likagwa allegedly stole computers, printers and scanners at the facility which is one of the biggest hospitals in Malawi.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu said the suspect also runs a stationery and photocopying shop at Gologota Trading Center in Area 23.

It is reported that a computer hard drive, monitor and CPU in the Out-Patient Department, where the suspect works, went missing one by one in December last year.

However, in the first week of January 2023, the suspect, reported to work with already printed KCH documents, something that brought suspicion to other workmates.

After receiving a complaint, police recovered the gadgets from a house of a certain woman (name withheld) where the suspect hid the items.

Likagwa, who hails from Mayani Village, Traditional Authority Tambala in Dedza District, will appear in court to answer a charge of theft by a public servant.

