Thoko Chimbali to step down as Silver Strikers CEO

Chief executive officer of Malawi Super League side Silver Strikers, Thokozani Chimbali, has announced that he will step down from his role once his contract expires in March this year, Malawi24 has learnt.

This follows last week’s fan protest at the club’s offices in which they demanded the removal of the CEO from his position following a decision not to renew contracts of three players namely Chisomo Mpachika, Levison Maganizo and Blessings Tembo ahead of the 2023 season.

The move did not go well with the supporters who invaded the team’s offices and demanded the Board to fire Chimbali, accusing him of contributing to the club’s downfall especially in the 2022 season where they won nothing and finished in an unfamiliar position in the league.

But on Tuesday, through his official Facebook post, Chimbali said he was stepping down from the position at the end of his contract which will expire on 30th March, saying he has advised the Board not to renew it as his family comes first following threats he has been receiving from some section of the fans.

“Silver Strikers is my home but when your life is at stake, consider your family first. My contract ends on 30th March 2023 with the company and I have asked the Board not to renew it. Meanwhile I have decided to take leave till the end of my contract.Don’t take death threats lightly,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the club is yet to issue a statement on the latest development.

This is not the first time for Chimbali to face a resistance from the fans who, earlier last year, stopped the appointment of Chisomo Mwamadi as the Director of Supporters.

Under his tenure, Chimbali won the FDH Bank Cup in its inaugural season but failed to defend it after Silver Strikers got knocked out by Dedza Dynamos.

