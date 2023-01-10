Maranatha closes new campuses

Maranatha Academy has closed its two temporary sites in Balaka and Zalewa where classes for form two and form four students were supposed to start on Monday.

The development follows government’s Monday press statement which described the school’s relocation as illegal and threatened to close down Maranatha’s new sites including sites of other schools which did the same.

In reaction to the warning statement, the school management has bowed down to government’s directive and has shut down the new sites in Balaka and at Zalewa in Neno district.

The school’s Managing Director Ernest Kaonga has, however, described the whole situation as unfair to their form two and form four students who are expected to sit for their national examination in few months to come.

“We did this as plan B not that we have relocated to Balaka or Zalewa. This was just temporary otherwise our campuses remain in Blantyre. We only did what we did because parents begged us to find plan B because the students cannot stay idle while their colleagues from other districts are learning,”

“All what we want is to promote education in this country. These students are not for Mr Kaonga but citizens of Malawi and they have a right to education,” said Kaonga.

The Director also disputed ministry of education’s assertion that the institution advertised on social media on their move to Zalewa and Balaka.

