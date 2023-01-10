Kalindo gives Chakwera ten days to ‘pack up and go’

…Tells donors to stop giving aid to Malawi

A grouping under the banner of Concerned Citizens which is being led by politician-cum-comedian Bon Kalindo has told President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima to within ten days ‘pack up and go’ or face a spate of nationwide demonstrations dubbed ‘payere payere’.

Kalindo accompanied by other concerned citizens was speaking this on Tuesday at a press conference in Blantyre.

Kalindo said the Tonse administration should ‘pack up and go’ for failing to fulfil campaign promises and address challenges.

He added that Malawians elected Chakwera and Chilima to the high office on trust that they will change everything but three years down the line, people are able to see that ‘vinyo watha’ and that the president has nothing new to offer unless a miracle.

“Mr. President, Malawians have no kind words for you and your government except to say you have failed us and this is the time to pack and go. Without mincing words, you have miserably failed to govern this country. You have changed it from warm heart of Africa to hot heart of Africa.

“Malawians gave you a benefit of doubt when you promised them Canaan, they exercised patience for almost 3 years, but that Canaan is nowhere in sight except inhouse fighting at State house and between the major Tonse Alliance partners. You should now pack and go,” said Kalindo.

He also asked the donor community to suspend aid to Malawi under the current Tonse Administration until a forensic audit of public funds is conducted, saying Malawians are not benefiting from the donors funds but rather few people who are in top positions or connected to leaders of the country.

“At this juncture, concerned citizens are calling for a suspension of aid to Malawi up until forensic audit is done. We further implore World Bank, IMF, European Union and other financial lending institutions not to give any loan to Malawi Government under this Tonse Administration up until a caretaker government of National Unity in instituted to call for early elections,” he said.

He added that the grouping will soon through its lawyers approach the court to legally stop financial assistance to Chakwera Administration and has also asked the British and American governments to impose sanctions on Tonse Alliance Administration for massive plunder of financial resources.

Kalindo has also faulted Chakwera for being silent on massive plunder of government resources including COVID-19 funds, Affordable Inputs Programme scandal where government was allegedly swindled out of K30 Billion in a dubious procurement deal.

On this, he also mentioned of the vanishing of trucks maize from ADMARC and also the alleged dubious procurement and awarding of contracts at National Oil Company of Malawi as revealed by former Acting Chief Executive Officer Helen Buluma which he said needed the president’s action.

The politician then added that upon seeing lack of good governance skills, the citizens who employed Chakwera and Chilima to their positions, have terminated the duo’s contracts and if the two refuse to resign, ‘Payere Payere’ wave of mass demonstrations will start immediately.

“We expect you to address the nation within 10 days about your resignation failing which we will mobilize Malawians for Payere Payere mass demonstrations starting with Mulanje, Chikwawa, Mwanza then Blantyre before moving to other region,” added Kalindo.

