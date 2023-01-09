Friends of Atupele movement angers UDF

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has condemned the Friends of Atupele Movement for using party structures and emblems to advance personal agendas.

UDF has released a statement today signed by secretary general Kandi Padambo and Acting National Publicity Secretary Yusuf Mwawa.

The ‘Friends of Atupele’ grouping has been holding press conferences calling on former UDF president Atupele Muluzi to contest in the 2025 presidential elections.

Kadambo said in the statement today that the party is not happy with the grouping’s use of the name of Muluzi as well as party structures and emblems.

“The grouping is creating the impression that it is being supported Rt Honourable which we would like to believe cannot be true,” reads part of the statement.

Kadambo has also accused the grouping of creating a perception of parallel structures in the rank and file of the UDF which is led by Lilian Patel who took over from Muluzi last year.

He has since warned that using names of party members and structures to advance personal agendas which are obstructive to the effectiveness of the party is a breach of the UDF constitution.

Meanwhile, he has called upon party leaders and members to always respect the UDF constitution and structures to avoid disciplinary actions which include expulsion from the party.

