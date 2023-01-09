Fredokiss shoots at government

Hip hop heavyweight Penjani ‘Fredokiss’ Kalua has fired shots at the Malawi Government in his latest freestyle delivery at Makosana.

The Freestyle which is arguably among the best at the platform, addresses a number of issues apart from aiming at the government.

In one of the verses, Kalua claims the government failed to crucify him after some people reported him.

“Yudasi amandilonda kufuna atandipachika/Anakanena ku boma koma boma linandikanika (Judas hates me, he/she wants to crucify me, he/she reported me to the government but the government failed to deal with me),” reads the verse

On targeting the government, the award-winning rapper also demand the freedom of John Mussa, the boy who was thrown into jail for being found in possession of Marijuana.

Furthermore, the Ghetto King Kong as Fredo is fondly known, pays homage to Ken Klips and Martse, two top artists who died in the past year.

His delivery has won hearts of many in the country. At the moment it has amassed over 30,000 views on YouTube.

