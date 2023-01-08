Over 95 Malawians deported from South Africa

At least 95 Malawians have finally arrived in Malawi through Mwanza Border Post after being deported from South Africa.

According to Mwanza Border Post Immigration Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sophie Mwenda, they were communicated by the Malawian Embassy in RSA that the 95 deportees on authenticated collective passport were carried on a fleet of three Business Logistics Express Bus Company heading to Malawi.

“Surprisingly, there was a fourth one from the same company on the fleet which was commercial with 15 Malawians with suspicious collective passports which they claimed were obtained from the Malawian Embassy in the RSA.

“They are all Malawians deported from Lindera RSA for various reasons such as lack of valid working permit and passport,” she said.

Mwenda added that the verification process of the 95 Malawian deportees who arrived at the border Thursday has been completed and cleared while investigation of the source of 15 others found with questionable traveling documents was still underway by relevant authorities.

However, when Mana visited the border post in the morning of Friday, the buses were not cleared yet, a development which some deportees described as unfortunate.

One of the female deportees on the authenticated collective passport, who spoke on condition of anonymity, faulted the immigration authorities at Mwanza Border Post for holding them too long at the border.

“We are hungry and tired, we wish we could go home and rest,” she said.

Reported by Brian Wasili

