Businessperson shoots himself in Mangochi

A businessperson identified as Farouk Jussab Maluk has died after shooting himself with a gun at Ndata location in Mangochi.

Maluk who owned Tools and Components Glass Shop committed suicide yesterday at his home.

Mangochi Police spokesperson Amina Tepani Daudi said in a statement that Maluk had a medical condition and doctors recommended that he should undergo procedure to amputate his legs.

Maluk, however, refused go through the operation. On 5 January this year, he went to another hospital in Blantyre where doctors also recommended that his legs should be amputated.

“Maluk returned home hopelessly and informed his nephew that he was tired of taking drugs. Two days later, he locked himself in a room and shot himself on the chest with the shotgun,” said Daudi.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to the public to seek counselling when faced with challenges to avoid such cases.

