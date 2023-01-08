Arsenal fans in Kenya pray for club

Arsenal fans in Kenya have today held national day of prayer across the country to pray for the success of the English club.

Kenya’s NTV reported such prayers are held annually by supporters of the English Premier League side in the East Africa country.

“The annual prayer day, which has become customary, is typically devoted to participating in charitable activities, giving thanks in churches, and praying for the success of the English football team.

“However, the day varies based on the location. Various locations will have their prayer day in the following two weeks. This week, prayers were held in Nakuru, Kitale, Eldoret, Turkana and Webuye.

“For instance, members of the Arsenal Kenya Supporters Club in Turkana attended Deliverance Church in Lodwar, where they donated 100 plastic chairs for Sunday school children,” NTV reported.

The Arsenal Kenya Supporters Club which has over 300 registered members was launched in 2010 and has a dedicated banner space at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The club has branches across Kenya and among others, it carries out charity works and implement projects.

Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table and they play Oxford United tomorrow in the Third Round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal fans in Malawi and across the world are hoping the club will continue the good form in order to win its first Premier League title since 2004.

Follow us on Twitter: