54-year-old man jailed 8 years for raping 13-year-old child

A man aged 54 has been sentenced to eight years in prison in Dowa for raping a 13-year-old child.

The man identified as Bwerezani Samison raped the child on 12 August 2022 at Bowe Trading Center in Mponela, Dowa.

The girl was on her way to see her sister when she met Samison who was going the same way.

On the way, Samison raped the child.

“Bwerezani went close to her and pulled her into a bush. He defiled her,” Mponela Police Prosecution Officer, Benedicto Mathambo told the First Grade Magistrate Court.

After raping the child, the rapist gave her K500 but the child later revealed the sexual abuse to her mother.

Samison was arrested and charged with defilement under section 138(1) of the Malawi Penal Code.

He pleaded not guilty and the state paraded four witnesses who testified against him.

In mitigation, Samson pleaded for the court’s leniency, saying he was old. However, the state prayed for stiff punishment arguing the convict, as a grandparent, needed to protect young ones.

Magistrate Talakwanji Mndala then sentenced the convict to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour from the date of his arrest.

Samison hails from Mashatila Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa District.

