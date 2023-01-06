Simeon Singa signs for Dedza Dynamos

Central Region top flight outfit Dedza Dynamos have completed the signing of Central Attacking Midfielder Simeon Singa on a three-year contract.

The development has been confirmed by the club through their official Facebook page on Friday morning.

According to the communication, Singa, who also played for Premier Bet Wizards, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Sable Farming, has joined the club as a free agent following the expirery of his contract with the relegated side.



“Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar FC have signed attacking midfielder Simeon Singa for free on a three-year contract.

“Singa, 26, spent the past season with TNM Super League debutants Sable Farming who were relegated at the end of the season after he parted ways with Mighty Mukuru Wanderers,” reads part of the statement.

On his part, Singa said he is very excited to join Dedza Dynamos.



“I am very excited to be here at Dedza Dynamos and I can’t wait to get started when we start the new season,” he said.

He also added:”Looking at their performance last season, I am ready for the challenge and my target is to help the team compete for top homors as they have already proved that they are a good team,” he concluded.

The team’s Technical Director Masa Kalamula described the latest signing as a plus for the club, saying Singa has a vast experience and will add value to the team.

“He is a good player capable of creating chances and that is one of the department that we lacked last season. We are very much optimistic that his inclusion will add something important to the team,” he explained.

Kalamula also revealed that Singa will not be the only player to join them as more signings are expected to join the club in readiness for the new season as they target to fight for trophies.

“We want to fight for trophies this season so we need players who can help us achieve that,” he said.

The Dedza based outfit finished in the 9th position in their first season in the top flight and they also took part in Malawi Airtel Top 8 and reached the quarterfinals of FDH Bank Cup.

