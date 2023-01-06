Chihana says his successor at AFORD needs to be strong and rich

Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) president, Enock Chihana, has urged followers of the party to start thinking of someone very strong, rich and well known, who would succeed him once he retires from politics.

While addressing a mammoth rally in Rumphi, earlier this week, Chihana maintained, he would not entertain a weakling with no vision for the party to succeed him.

He stressed: “do not bring in someone who will lead this party to its deathbed. Start thinking of a successor who would sacrifice his everything for the sustainability of our beloved AFORD, a party that brought democracy in Malawi.”

According to Chihana, running a political party requires great financial investment.

He said: “I sacrifice a lot for this party. It worries me when I imagine someone who will succeed me. I need a strong successor. Not myopic minded people. AFORD is a dream for a prosperous Malawi.”

AFORD was founded by the late Chakufwa Chihana, father to Enock, who is touted for fighting against tyrannical rule of the Malawi Congress Party, led by the late Kamuzu Banda in 1993.

Chakufwa Chihana is believed to have led a pressure group of Malawians which resulted into a multiparty referendum in 1993. In 1994, he contested for presidency on AFORD ticket and lost to Bakili Muluzi, former president of Malawi and United Democratic Front (UDF).

Since 1994, the party has been losing in all elections due to, among other things, politics of regionalism, according to political commentators.

In the preceding elections, it entered into an electoral alliance with other parties including the ruling Malawi Congress Party, led by the current president, Lazarus Chakwera and UTM’s Saulos Chilima who is the vice president.

Nevertheless, Enock Chihana is upbeat, he may lead the party to victory in the 2025 elections.

He said: “In 2025, AFORD will be on the ballot paper. We are going solo this time, fully charged. I’m very optimistic about leading the party to victory.”

