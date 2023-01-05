Merchah flies Mzuzu flag through Naji

Afro-soul wizard Uchizi Msowoya better known as Merchah is flying the Mzuzu flag higher with his latest release entitled Naji.

The song which was released a few days ago, has taken the industry by storm owing to the international flavor therein.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Msowoya said his song has made people to know that there is talent in the northern city.

“Naji has helped the industry to know that there is talent in Mzuzu, talent that can export Malawi music to other parts of the world,” he said.

The 19-year-old singer added that he is overwhelmed by the response from the receiving end. According to him, it is a sign that people are ready to accept any good music regardless of the language in which it was done.

Naji was predominantly crafted in Tumbuka language. It is a love song which talks about a person who has moved on after a break up.

Msowoya is currently studying at Livingstonia University and has promised more good music. In the past year, he claimed the artist of the year accolade in the Mzuzu Awards, thanks to his good music.

