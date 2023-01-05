Hospital attendant killed over affair with married woman

A man identified as Shem Wisdom aged 37 has allegedly stabbed to death a hospital attendant identified as Gift Kalibeti for having a sexual affair with his wife.

Mulanje Police spokesperson, Sergeant Innocent Moses has confirmed the incident and said they have arrested the suspect, Shem Wisdom.

According to social media reports, Kalibeti who was a hospital attend at Mulanje Hospital and also a coach of a football team in Mulanje, was in a sexual relationship with Wisdom’s wife.

Wisdom used his wife’s phone and allegedly found Kalibeti’s messages in the phone. He then sent Kalibeti a message telling him to meet at his house.

Kalibeti went to the house thinking that he had been invited by his lover. However, he was welcomed by Wisdom who allegedly stabbed Kalibeti to death.

Wisdom is expected to answer a murder charge.

Kalibeti hailed from Mwanamulanje Village, Traditional Authority Nkanda in Mulanje.

