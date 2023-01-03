Cholera: Lilongwe Mayor closes Wakawaka Market

Mayor for Lilongwe city council Richard Banda has temporarily closed Wakawaka Market and Central Poultry 2000 Limited in Lilongwe due to poor sanitation which is putting people’s lives at risk of contracting cholera disease.

The Mayor inspected the market and the company today where he noted poor sanitation.

According to Banda, the closure

will become effective tomorrow.

Banda said the facilities will be reopened once they comply with proper hygiene measures.

Lilongwe has recorded 1,265 cholera cases and 106 deaths since the start of the outbreak in March.

Malawi has registered 18,222 cases and 620 deaths over the same period. Yesterday alone, the country recorded 409 cases and 25 deaths.

Meanwhile, government has suspended reopening of primary and secondary schools in Lilongwe and Blantyre due to the cholera outbreak.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24