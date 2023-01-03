Chakwera orders release of report on Chizuma’s arrest

President Lazarus Chakwera has instructed the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba to release to the public a Commission of Inquiry report regarding circumstances that led to the arrest Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, Martha Chizuma.

Chairperson of the inquiry, retired Supreme Court of Appeal Justice Edward Twea, today presented to the president a copy of the full report and read chapters containing findings and recommendations.

The President then directed the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), Colleen Zamba, to release the findings and recommendations of the report to the public.

Chakwera added that he will make further orders and take further action based on recommendations of the report.

The Malawi leader had given the commission 14 days from December 10 to establish the truth behind Chizuma’s arrest in the wee hours of December 6 2022 by a gang of armed police officers at her house.

The officers invaded Chizuma’s house in Lilongwe City, arrested the ACB director and drove her to Namitete Police Station which is 48 kilometres outside of the city.

Police charged Chizuma with making use of speech capable of prejudicing a person against a party to judicial proceedings contrary to section 131(1) d of the penal code before granting her bail.

According to the law enforcers, Chizuma was arrested following a complaint from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Steven Kayuni.

Following public backlash over the arrest, Government suspended Kayuni.

The arrest of Chizuma came after the ACB arrested Vice President Saulos Chilima on allegations that he received about K290 million from Zuneth Sattar.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24