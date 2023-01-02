Marymount  student killed, 50 others injured in bus accident

A Marymount Secondary School student has died following a bus accident which happened at Luviri along the M1 Road in Mzimba this afternoon.

M’mbelwa district council director of health and social services Dr Angelo Mwaungulu has confirmed to the local media the death of the student.

According to Mwaungulu, 50 other students sustained various injuries and they are being treated at Mzimba District Hospital.

Northern Region police spokesperson Maurice Chapola has also confirmed to the local media about the death of the student but said police were still getting information regarding the accident.

The accident happened while the bus was coming from Lilongwe to Mzuzu. A video shared on social media show students crying after getting out of the bus which had tipped over. Some of the students had blood stains on their uniforms.

The students were travelling to school as the second term of the current academic year is set to start tomorrow.

However, schools in Blantyre and Lilongwe will remain closed as due to Cholera outbreak.

