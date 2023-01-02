CY Sisters win Northern Region League

CY Sisters have defended the Northern Region Womens Football Association (NRWFA) league with a game to spare.

CY Sisters defeated Topik Sisters 2-1 in a contested match which could have gone both ways.

Coach for CY Sisters Allan Kamanga thanked his players for the well-deserved victory against Topik Sisters and also defending the championship.

“It would have gone both sides but my players worked hard for the victory and I am very proud of them for defending the championship and now our focus will be on the national championship,” he said.

NRWFA chairperson, Salakunje Chimanga, has described this year’s tournament as very interesting and competitive.

“I am very impressed with this year’s tournament as you can see the log table has very few gaps in terms of points which shows that it was very competitive and entertaining.

“I am also impressed with how teams have recruited a lot of youth players which is very good for transaction and we also expect to do well this time around at the national stage,” Salakunje said.

Sports analyst Duncan Kaonga has since called on Northern Region teams to start preparing now for the national championship as they have been failing to break into knockout stages.

“I would like to call on all teams which will qualify for national championship to start preparing for the tournament now and beef up their squad so that they can compete with their fellows from central and southern regions.

“As you know in recent years, north teams have been failing to make grades but I hope this time around it will be different,” he said.

In other results in the league, Chicago Sisters lost to Moyale Sisters by four goals to nil, Ekwendeni Sisters and Bico Optical played to a 1-1 draw as MK academy defeated Gafu Sisters 2-0.

As it stands, CY Sisters lead the table with 37 points seconded by Moyale Sisters with 28 points. Topik Sisters have 24 points, MK academy are on position 4 with 21 points, Ekwendeni Sisters are 5th with 20 points, Bico Optical are 6th with 11 points, Chicago Sisters are 7th position with 4 points while Gafu Sisters anchor the table with a single point.

