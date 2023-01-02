Cholera: Schools in Lilongwe and Blantyre will not reopen tomorrow

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and Cholera says primary and secondary schools in Blantyre and Lilongwe will remain closed due to the Cholera outbreak.

The taskforce says schools in the two districts will not open on January 3 as scheduled and will be delayed for not less than two weeks.

A statement signed by co-chaipersons of the taskforce, Wilfred Chalamira Nkhoma and Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, says opening of schools in the two districts has been delayed by not less than two weeks and until further advice.

“For all other learners in all health districts, the respective authorities should enhance compliance with recommended Cholera control measures, including Cholera vaccination for those that have not yet been vaccinated,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, city councils in Lilongwe and Blantyre have been advised to scale up initiatives such as provision of safe water and promotion of adequate food hygiene and sanitation and Cholera vaccination.

In Malawi, Cholera has killed 576 people since March and the country has over 450 active cases.

