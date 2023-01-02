Bus carrying Marymount students involved in  accident: One student has died

Several people have sustained injuries in an accident involving a bus carrying Marymount Secondary School students travelling to Mzuzu from Lilongwe.

The accident happened at Luviri in Mzimba district.

A video and pictures shared on social media show some students in uniform crying after getting out of the bus which tipped over.

Students at the scene of the accident

Other pictures show a Jenda Police vehicle at the scene of the crash.

Director of health and social services at the M’mbelwa District Council Dr Angelo Mwaungulu has confirmed to the local media that some injured people have been taken to Mzimba District Hospital.

Two students were critically injured.

Mwaungulu has also confirmed that one student has been killed in the accident. Marymount is a Catholic Secondary School in the Mzuzu, a city in the Northern region of Malawi.

Mzimba police spokesperson Peter Botha said police were on the ground but details were still sketchy.

The accident comes as government has suspended reopening of schools for schools in Lilongwe and Blantyre due to Cholera outbreak.

The announcement of the suspension came this morning after some students were already on their way to boarding schools in the two cities.

Follow us on Twitter: