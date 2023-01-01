Malawians demonstrated courage, resilience in 2022 – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has hailed people in Malawi for their courage, resilience and dedication to the country in 2022, a year in which Malawians suffered under the weight of high prices of goods and services as well as fuel shortages and blackouts.

Chakwera said this in his New Year’s message posted on his Facebook Page today.

“As we embrace the dawn of a new year, the First Lady and I wish you happiness, health and success.

“Your endless courage, resilience and dedication to the country in the year gone by has earned our deepest gratitude,” the Malawi leader wrote.

He then expressed hope that the New Year should reaffirm people’s “determination to contribute towards a better society for all.”

Chakwera’s message about resilience and courage could be taken as an acknowledgement of the harsh economic environment Malawians lived under in the year 2022.

During the year, the Chakwera administration failed to take appropriate measures to deal with rising cost of living which was worsened by Chakwera’s decision to devalue the Malawi Kwacha by 25 percent in May.

Apart from the increase in prices of goods and services, Malawians also had to deal with forex and fuel shortages as well as 8-hour daily blackouts which started in January and affected various economic activities.

In his defence, Chakwera has been arguing that he is taking painful decisions to revive the economy. However, Malawians are yet to see the fruits of these measures.

Follow us on Twitter: