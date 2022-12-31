Wanderers agree record MK7.5M transfer fee for Gaddie Chirwa

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have agreed a record 7.5 million Malawi Kwacha deal with Blue Eagles for the transfer of winger Gaddie Chirwa, Malawi24 has learnt.

The Nomads have been chasing Chirwa for several weeks and also saw a MK3 Million offer rebuffed by the club earlier this week.

But on Saturday morning, the Area 30 based side confirmed the transfer of the player to the Blantyre based giants.

“Blue Eagles FC wishes to inform all that it has reached an agreement with Mukuru Wanderers for the transfer of Gaddie Chirwa on a record MK7.5 Million Kwacha Deal.”

“The agreement follows a chain of discussions, consultations and negotiations involving both parties,” reads the statement.

Chirwa made more than 28 league appearances for Eagles who finished as runners up to Nyasa Big Bullets. He scored nine goals and had less than ten assists.

A move to Wanderers would see Chirwa reunited with ex-Eagles player Vitumbiko Kumwenda who was also involved in a transfer wrangle before completing his switch to the Airtel Top 8 Cup champions.

The transfer of Chirwa will bring to an end weeks of wrangles between the two clubs as Wanderers had accused Eagles of overpricing the player despite getting him at a very cheap price, something which the Cops responded by telling the Nomads to shut-up if they didn’t have resources to buy players from other clubs.

Chirwa is Mark Harrison’ third signing after the coach brought on board Mphatso Kamanga from Karonga United and Christopher Kumwembe from Civil Service United.

The Nomads are also closing in on former Civil Service defender Lawrence Chaziya.

