Tanzanian in custody for stealing over K3 million

Police at Mponela in Dowa district are keeping in custody a Tanzanian national identified as Salatiel Mbengale for stealing over three million kwacha from a man who wanted to deposit the money at Mponela FDH Bank.

Mponela Police Station Public Relations Officer sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said that according to a complaint filed at Mponela Police Station on December 12, 2022; the complainant went to Mponela FDH Bank to deposit money amounting to Three million, one hundred and twenty five thousand kwacha (K3,125 000.00).

Msadala further said that whilst in the bank, the complainant was approached by Mbengale who asked him to assist him changing some dollars to Malawian kwacha using his national identity card.

“Mbengale then gave the complainant an envelope which he claimed contained the dollars he wanted to change and in turn kept the complaint’s laptop bag that contained the cash he wanted to deposit.

“After sometime, Mbengale fled from the scene with a laptop bag containing K3,125 000.00 cash,” he said.

Later, the reporter realized that Mbengale was no where to be seen; and when he opened the envelope, he discovered that it contained mere papers.

He was arrested on 27 December in Lilongwe when he wanted to do the same malpractice.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges of theft which contraveness section 278 of the penal code.

Mbengale comes from Isyesye village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaukaundula, Mbeya district.

