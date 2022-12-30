Silver to axe more players ahead of 2023 season

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) sponsored team, Silver Strikers, will release seven players as part of their rebuilding process after failing to win any silverware in the just ended season.

According to various media reports, the Central Bankers are set to release veteran players including Taonga Chimodzi, Frank Banda, Mike Robert, Chisomo Mpachika and Blessings Tembo.

This means the Bankers will invade the transfer market to try to strengthen the team to close the gap between themselves and Bullets in the 2023 season.

Tembo was re-assigned from Civil Service United whilst Banda returned to the club after quitting his Mozambican side some two seasons ago.

The Area 47 based side failed to defend the FDH Bank Cup after they got eliminated by Dedza Dynamos in the Round of 16.

The Lilongwe based side also performed poorly in the league, finishing fifth behind champions Nyasa Big Bullets, Blue Eagles, Kamuzu Barracks and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

In the Airtel Top 8, they were also eliminated by Bullets in the semis.

The last time Silver won the Super League was in 2013 but since then, they have been playing second fiddle to Bullets who have won six league titles since 2014.

