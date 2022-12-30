Four Malawians among people killed in gas tanker explosion in South Africa

Malawi Deputy High Commissioner to South Africa Panji Chirwa has confirmed that four Malawians are amongst the 34 people killed in a gas tanker blast in Johannesburg on Christmas Eve.

Speaking to South Africa’ eNCA news, Chirwa said one of the deceased is a pregnant woman.

“Four Malawians are among the 34 people who lost their lives in the Boksburg blast Saturday morning. The country’s Deputy High commissioner says among the deceased was a pregnant woman,” eNCA reported.

Chirwa told the television station that three of the people are members of one family and the families of the victims are “devastated“.

Four Malawians are among the 34 people who lost their lives in the Boksburg blast Saturday morning. The country's Deputy High commissioner says among the deceased was a pregnant woman. #Today #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/XRYtoMMCp1 — eNCA (@eNCA) December 30, 2022

On Saturday, the driver of the tanker hit a low bridge near the OR Tambo Memorial hospital, causing a blast that has taken lives of many people including hospital staff.

On Friday morning, there was a memorial service for the victims as the death toll climbed to 34 from 27.

Hundreds of people including fellow healthcare workers, religious leaders, families of the victims and government officials gathered at the Boksburg Civic Centre to honour the many lives that were killed in the Boksburg explosion.

Meanwhile, the case against the tanker driver was dropped due to lack of evidence. The 32-year-old was released after court found that there wasn’t enough evidence.

