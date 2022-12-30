Andrew Tate ‘snitched’ by a pizza box: Arrested in Romania

Misogynist internet celebrity Andrew Tate has reportedly been arrested in Romania on human trafficking alleged charges. It is reported that Tate self-snitched with a pizza box.

Tate is a social media anti-women’s rights personality. The 36 year old British-American has amassed a huge following of anti-feminist gang on social media. He has over 3.5 million Twitter followers. He is also followed by million others, especially young men on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

“He and brother Tristan were arrested in Bucharest and will be detained for 24 hours” reported by LBC while citing Romanian newspaper Gândul.

“It reported that the US Embassy received a complaint that a woman with American citizenship was being held at their home without consent”, added LBC.

Tate has been arrested a day after being defeated by climate activist Greta Thunberg following a social media spat.

Tate had called out Greta to boast his gas-guzzler supercars.

“Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions” he tweeted.

In response, Thunberg replied that Tate had “small d*ck energy”.

“Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]” she clapped back. Her response has generated about 200 million views and 3 million likes. Greta’s response forced Tate to come with a second response in the form of a video.

However, it is now being reported that Andrew Tate snitched himself with his 2 minute video-response to Ms Thunberg.

In the video, Tate is seen with 2 boxes of Jerry’s pizzas. The pizza chain in his video reportedly allowed Romanian authorities to confirm he was in the country for them to act on him. It is alleged he’s been arrested on human trafficking allegations.

Tate, who was previously in kickboxing and mixed martial arts (MMA), is said to have been TKO’ed by a Pizza box & Greta.

