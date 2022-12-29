Nankhumwa urges Zomba Diocese CWO to unite for a purpose

Leader of Opposition in Malawi Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has called on Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) in the Diocese of Zomba to unite as they undertake various activities that are meant for church development.

Nankhumwa made the remarks at CWO’s organised fundraising dance at University of Malawi’s Great Hall in Zomba where he was guest of honour .

Malawi’s popular musician, Skeffa Chimoto, entertained the people at the Great Hall where the CWO raised K6.5 million against their K6 million target. The money will be used for a maize mill project and other projects within their work plan for 2023.

Nakhumwa said there are many women in the Catholic Church that have potential to undertake various projects within the diocese.

He therefore called on the women to unite in order to fulfill their mission of serving the Lord in various ways.

Nankhumwa who contributed K2 million during the fundraising dance also called on those that benefited from Catholic Church to help Catholic organisations such as CWO.

“Malawi has a lot of people that benefited from the Catholic Church through education or health services and other ways and there is need to plough back to the church,” he added.

Vicar General of the Zomba Dioceses, Rev. Father Vincent Chilolo, thanked CWO for working together in undertaking various projects in the church saying anything is possible provided there is unity of purpose.

He also commended Nakhumwa for his words of encouragement to the Zomba Diocese CWO on top of the K2 million contribution.

Zomba Diocese CWO Chairperson, Christina Lakiyoni, said the fundraising was meant for a hostel project at Catholic University apart from finishing a maize mill project which is expected to generate income for the women organisation.

Some of those that attended the fundraising dance were; Justice Zione Ntaba of the High Court, Senior Chief Mlumbe and legislators Nicholas Daudi, Grace Kwelepeta, Mark Botomani and Roseby Gadama.

