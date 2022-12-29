Businessman demands K47 million from Malawi Police

Malawian businessman known as Safie has dragged Malawi Police to court in demand of K47 million.

Writing on his Facebook page, the businessman has confirmed the development. According to him, he has sought the legal action following his arrest for allegedly selling a stolen laptop in July.

In his narration, he reveals that he posted a laptop for sale on his Facebook platform on 8th July. Then on 13th July it was sold.

Ten days later, he received a call from the police, who told him that the laptop he sold was stolen from a student at Malawi Assemblies of God University on 15th July.

He added that despite convincing the men in uniform that the machine was his and he sold it before the student’s computer was stolen computer, Police went on to arrest him.

“I spent days in police cell until the court granted me bail,” he said, adding that the case was dismissed after Police failed to show up to prosecute him.

Safie bemoans the arrest arguing it dented his image as a businessman. He says he lost customers because people view him as a thief.

As such, has taken the legal action so that he can be compensated for defamation, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and loss of business.

