MDF engaged to transport AIP fertilizer

Government has engaged Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to transport fertilizer under the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) to hard to reach areas.

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale has disclosed this in a statement today.

“This afternoon, trucks have loaded and on the way to Chitipa and Rumphi to deliver fertilizer.

“Delivery of fertilizer has gained tremendous pace the last 4 days as more trucks have arrived,” said Kawale.

Transportation of fertilizer to selling points has been affected in some areas due to poor roads which become impassable during the rainy season.

Apart from transportation of fertilizer which affects availability of fertilizer in selling points, other challenges hindering the multi-billion kwacha program include network glitches which means beneficiaries cannot be able to redeem their fertilizer bags.

In some cases, beneficiaries are being forced to pay money in order to buy the cheap fertilizer.

Recently, Bvumbwe police and agriculture authorities in Thyolo recovered K320, 000 which some villagers leaders collected from beneficiaries of the AIP.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24