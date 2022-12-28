Man allegedly kills lover’s husband in Monkey Bay

A 35-year-old man identified as Gift Makuti is in Police custody at Monkey Bay for allegedly hacking to death the husband of his lover.

Public Relations Officer for Monkey bay Police Station Sergeant Alice Sichali has confirmed the arrest of Gift Makuti.

Sergeant Sichali told Malawi24 that the incident happened during the night of December 22, 2022 at Chilimba Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi.

She further said that Henry Bauleni aged 27 who is now the deceased, was on separation with his wife and as such, he went back to his home village in Dedza.

On the material day, Bauleni decided to go back to his wife’s home at Chilimba village in Monkey Bay for reconciliation.

Surprisingly Bauleni found the suspect (Makuti) in his house. Later, a fight broke and the suspect later took a panga knife and hacked Bauleni on the head.

Bauleni was taken to Monkey Bay Community Hospital where he was admitted for three days but later died on December 25, 2022 while receiving treatment.

Postmortem conducted established that death was due to skull damage. This led to the arrest of Makuti and he has since been charged with murder.

Makuti hails from Solomon Village, Tradition Authority Masasa in Ntcheu District.

