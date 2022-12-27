1400 babies born on Christmas Day in Malawi

Malawi registered 1400 births on Christmas Day, including 734 girls and 666 boys.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, Lilongwe District Health Office has produced 784 babies.

It is seconded by Mangochi with 102 babies.

In Neno, only 12 babies were born but no child was born on Christmas Day in Likoma Island.

In Rumphi, 13 girls and 13 boys were born. The Northern Region district was the only one where equality was achieved.

According to the 2018 Population and Housing Census, Malawi’s population in 2018 was 17.5 million with young people making over 51 percent. However, the population is estimated to have increased to 20 million over the past four years.

