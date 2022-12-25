Porous roadblocks worry environmental stakeholders

Environmental and wildlife stakeholders have expressed concern over lack of serious management of roadblocks and borders in Malawi which has negatively affected management of forests and wildlife in the country.

Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on natural resources Welani Chilenga said the way roadblocks and borders are manned is leading to losing battle to deal with environmental conservation and wildlife crimes in the country.

He made the remarks on Thursday during a live panel discussion on the role of corruption in enabling wildlife and forest crimes in Malawi which was held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

Chilenga who is also member of Malawi Parliamentary Conservation Caucus said corruption among police officers and forestry officials is promoting devastation of forests and wildlife in the country.

He further asked government through Ministry of Finance to consider prioritizing addressing climate change and environmental conservation through allocation of enough money to the ministry responsible.

As we are living an era of climate change, Ministry of Finance should start putting much interest and prioritize through allocation of adequate money to the Ministry of Natural Resources, said Chilenga.

He added that it is high time Malawi started putting much efforts on natural resources to boost other ministries such as education health and agriculture which are struggling with disasters despite being prioritized in monetary allocation.

Ministry of Finance has been failing to consider this area which will assist to address some of the challenges EGENCO, ESCOM, education, health and agriculture sectors are facing through disasters, he added.

He also said that Parliament did a good job by making laws to protect natural resources but implementers such as government and police are failing to operate.

Concurring with Chilenga was another member of parliamentary committee on natural resources Esther Jolobala who said government should provide an alternative source of energy since electricity is not reliable due to prolonged blackouts.

She further called upon government to consider reducing tax on gas and gas cylinders to preserve natural resources in which majority of Malawian population depend on through production of charcoal and firewood.

ACB Principal Corruption Prevention officer Jimmy Mtafya said corruption has affected wildlife and forest in Malawi.

He said there is a need for joint efforts to fight against wildlife and forestry crimes.

To address wildlife trafficking and forest problem, there is need for all stakeholders such as law enforcement agencies, wildlife, forestry department judiciary and private sector to work together,” he said.

Representing Malawi Police Service during the discussion was Peter Kalaya who admitted that despite commitment by the law enforcement agency to fight against corruption there are some police officers who are involved in the malpractice.

He said Malawi Police Service is taking action against such officers.

The panel discussion attracted stakeholders from ACB, department of Forestry, Wildlife and parks, police, parliament and journalists.

