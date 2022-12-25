Motorcycle hits pedestrian to death in Rumphi

A 50-year-old man identified as Joseph Jumbo has died in Rumphi after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing a road yesterday.

The accident occurred on evening of December 24, 2022 at Bwengu area.

The rider Frank Gama, 31, of Maganga Village under Traditional Authority Jalavikuba in Mzimba was riding an unregistered Kinglion Motorcycle from Rumphi Boma going to Bwengu.

On arrival at Bwengu turn off, the motorcycle hit Jumbo who was crossing the road from left to right hand side.

Due to the impact, Jumbo sustained severe head injuries and was taken to Rumphi District Hospital.

Unfortunately, Jumbo died in course of receiving treatment.

The motorcyclist, Gama, and the pillion passenger sustained minor body bruises. Meanwhile, Gama is in police custody as law enforcers are establishing cause of the accident.

The victim Jumbo hailed from Kachilala Village under Traditional Authority Jalavikuba in Mzimba.

