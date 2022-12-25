Devotion: Unconditional Love

Matthew 5:44-47 “But I tell you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who mistreat you and persecute you, that you may be children of your Father who is in heaven. For he makes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the just and the unjust.For if you love those who love you, what reward do you have? Don’t even the tax collectors do the same? If you only greet your friends, what more do you do than others? Don’t even the tax collectors do the same?”

God’s love is unconditional. He loved us even before we knew Him. He loved us even when we were sinners. He loved us even before we were born.

Romans 5:8 “But God commends his own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

There are so many people who hate God in this world. Those who blaspheme against Him but yet He sends rains and makes sun shine on them. Some of us were like this in the past but through His love we are saved(Romans 5:10).

Make a choice to love people even those who hate and persecute you. Dont count anything against them. Christians love even enemies. Occult people curse enemies and wish they die immediately.

Jesus called Judas Escariot a friend even when Judas was betraying Him. Matthew 26:49-50 “ Immediately he came to Jesus, and said, “Hail, Rabbi!” and kissed him. Jesus said to him, “Friend, why are you here?” Then they came and laid hands on Jesus, and took him.”

We will still call them friends even if they are planning evil. This is the language and mentality of the Kindgom. We overcome evil by good.

Romans 12:20-21 “Therefore “If your enemy is hungry, feed him. If he is thirsty, give him a drink; for in doing so, you will heap coals of fire on his head.” Don’t be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

CONFESSION

I will love all the people including those who wish me evil. I will pray for them for their success and will not count any evil against them. I will show them love as the Lord does. In Jesus Name. Amen