Four people killed in accident in Ntcheu

A Toyota Prado has collided with a Toyota Passo along the M1 Road in Ntcheu, killing four and injuring six others.

Ntcheu Police Spokesperson, Rabecca Ndiwate,has told the local media that the accident happened at Mthandizi in the district today

The crash involved a Toyota Passo registration number BT 4249 and a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser, registration number CA 9438.

According to Ndiwate, three of the people who have died were travelling in the Passo and they are yet to be identified.

The other victim identified as Rabecca Ndovi Winga was in the Toyota Prado.

Meanwhile, the six injured persons have been referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre for medical treatment.

