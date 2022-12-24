Airtel Malawi gives children at Temwani Chilenga’s orphanage a Christmas treat

Airtel Malawi on Friday gave a Christmas treat to about 95 children at Zoe Foundation in Lilongwe where among other things the company also donated various assorted items worth about K9 million.

Apart from having lunch with the orphans, Airtel donated various assorted items including 40 bags of maize, cooking oil, sugar, soap, learning materials and many others.

Speaking in an interview, Airtel Malawi Managing Director Charles Kamoto said it is the company’s tradition to contribute something to the less privileged every festive season.

“We are in a season of showing love and care that is why we decided to come here to celebrate Christmas with these orphans. These orphans need cheering up and we want them to know that despite their situation, people care for them,” he said.

Kamoto said the gesture is also part of their corporate social responsibility and further thanked the entire management of Zoe foundation for working tirelessly in helping the orphans.

“These guys are doing a good job, this is more of a ministry, may the good Lord bless them for what they do and provide enough for them to do their work without any material or financial burden,” Kamoto added.

In her remarks, Zoe Foundation Director Temwani Chilenga thanked Airtel Malawi for the treat saying the donated items are more than enough to cater for all the orphans during this festive season.

“There are a lot of orphanages in Lilongwe but Airtel thought of doing a luncheon with us, this means so much to us and we are very excited. May God bless Airtel Malawi,” she said.

Zoe foundation cares for 95 orphans, providing food, accommodation, education and health care.

Follow us on Twitter: