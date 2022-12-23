Gomezgani Chirwa wins Bullets’ Player of the Season Award

Five Nyasa Big Bullets players including Gomezgani Chirwa have been rewarded tonight for significant contributions to the team’s successful season in which they retained the TNM Super League, the FDH Bank Cup and the Charity Shield.

The club held a successful players gala awards where several officials, including Sports Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda, were present.

Several players were nominated for various awards which included; best goalkeeper of the season, defender of the season, midfielder of the season, discovery of the season and player of the season.

On the night, Gomezgani Chirwa received the Player of the Season award. He came good when it mattered most and weighed in with some crucial goals and assists to help the team when the going was tough. This was his third award in a row (having won the Player of the Month of October and Goal of the Month of November respectively).

The defender of the year award went to Precious Sambani. The left back, who returned to the field of play after missing the majority of the previous season due to an injury, scored seven goals and had several assists in a campaign where Bullets dominated in the domestic football.

Clever Mkungula, who made thirteen appearances in all competitions, won the goalkeeper of the season award, beating fellow teammates Richard Chimbamba and Rabson Chiyenda.

The award for the best midfielder of the season went to Ernest Petro. His drive, determination and ceaseless quest to get better epitomized Bullets under Pasuwa in Bullets’ remarkable success.

Patrick Mwaungulu was named discovery of the season. The 21-year old had 23 assists and 10 goals across all the competitions this season. He was one of the best performers for The People’s Team in the just ended going after making more than 32 appearances in his first season after he got promoted from the Reserve team.

Bullets Reserves playmaker Chikumbutso Salima was named players player of the season following his explosive season which saw him inspiring the Junior team to the FDH Bank Cup final.

Babatunde Adepoju won the striker of the season award after netting 24 goals in all the competitions.

The People’s Team scored a record 69 goals in thirty Super League games from which they also beat their 2018 record of 71 points by retaining the title with 73 points.

DETAILS OF ALL WINNERS

Player of the Season-Gomezgani Chirwa

Goalkeeper of the Season-Clever Mkungula

Defender of the Season-Precious Sambani

Midfielder of the Season-Ernest Petro

Discovery of the Season-Patrick Mwaungulu

Reserves Players Player of the Season- Chikumbutso Salima

Follow us on Twitter: