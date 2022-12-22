Student commits suicide in Blantyre

A 23-year-old student at Mikolongwe Vocational College has died after hanging himself using a rope.

Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, said the incident happened at Baluti Village within Manase Township in Blantyre.

The student has been identified as Darthan Mandala from Baluti Village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District.

Reports indicate that the student whilst at school picked a quarrel with his fellow student which resulted into a fight.

After witnessing the fight, some students reported the incident to Mandala’s parents who then summoned him home.

It is further reported that on December 20, 2022, after being confronted by his parents, Mandala took all his belongings from the house and went to an unknown destination.

In the wee hours of December 21, 2022, at around 03:00 hours, Mandala was found hanging dead using a rope made from a mosquito net in a Mango tree in his father’s compound by a neighbor who went to answer a call of nature.

The matter was reported to his parents , who in turn reported to Manase Police Unit.

Police detectives rushed to the scene and took the body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where death was pronounced upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted at Chiradzulu District Hospital revealed that Mandala died as a result of suffocation due to strangulation.

