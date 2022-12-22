MET Dept says floods could hit Nsanje

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says the threat of flash floods in Nsanje and Chikwawa is high due to heavy rains in the Southern Region.

The department issued an alert yesterday indicating that heavy rains are expected to fall in Southern Malawi and in Lakeshore areas today.

The rains could lead to floods in Nsanje, Chikwawa and in Lakeshore areas.

“The public is advised to be on high alert mainly in flood prone areas in Chikwawa, Nsanje and lakeshore areas. It is advisable to plan travels properly and avoid crossing fast flowing and flooded waters,” reads part of the statement from the Department of Climate Change.

The department has further advised people to a avoid resting under trees and wet fences.

Earlier this year, floods hit several areas in the country, killing several people and leaving thousands homeless. The floods also damaged structures such as bridges and a power plant.

