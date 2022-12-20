Nyasa Capital Cup final set for Saturday

Northern Region Football Association says all is set for Nyasa Capital Finance Cup final this Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium.

The association’s General Secretary Masiya Nyasulu said everything is set for the final and they are anticipating good games.

In the Nyasa Capital Finance Cup final, Chitipa United will play Mayamiko Stars and there will also be a third place tie between Kadona Stars and Embangweni United at Mzuzu Stadium.

“We are anticipating good games both in final and third place,” said Nyasulu.

Bwabwa United’s Samuel Mbizi is leading the scorers chart with 6 goals.

Raiply FC won the Nyasa Capital Finance Cup last year after defeating Ekwendeni United 3-2 in penalties after a one all draw in regulation time at Rumphi Stadium.

Nyasa Capital Finance is sponsoring the Cup with K8.3 Million and the winner will get K1.5 Million.

Follow us on Twitter: