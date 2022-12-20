Lightning kills man in Dowa

A 21-year-old man has died after being struck by lightning while planting maize at his garden in Dowa District.

Dowa Police Station spokesperson Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha said the man identified as Greysom Dalileni met his fate at Mkuwani Village when he was at the garden planting maize seeds.

M’bumpha said that the man and his friend Alex Christopher aged 17 went to the garden at Mkuwani Village.

“At about 12:30 hours, rains started and when the two were about to finish planting the remaining four ridges, they were struck by lightning and both fell down unconscious,” explained M’bumpha.

He went on to say that after some minutes, Christopher woke up while Greysom Dalileni remained lying down.

Then Christopher went to a nearby house and informed Senior Group Village Headman Mkuwani about the incident who rushed to the scene.

Greysom Dalileni was taken to Chezi Mission Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The matter was reported to police and police officers in company of a medical personnel went to the clinic where postmortem conducted established that he died due to electric shock secondary to lightning.

The deceased, Greysom Dalileni, hailed from Mkuwani Village in Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa District.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24